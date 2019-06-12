Bloggytown

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Florida kids find WWII era 'practice bomb' while digging in backyard

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: FACEBOOK.COM/BOCACHIEF
  • Photo cred: Facebook.com/BocaChief
Last Friday, June 7, a group of kids in Boca Raton were digging in a backyard and stumbled upon an interesting-looking device labeled “practice bomb."

According to Boca Raton Police Department, it turns out the device was actually a World War II MK-43 practice bomb, most likely left over from the nearby Boca Raton Army Air Field.

Almost shockingly, the kids did the right thing and called their mom when they found the practice bomb, and she immediately called the police. The Boca Raton bomb squad quickly arrived, identified what type of bomb it was, and relocated it.

The Boca Raton historical society will be displaying the accidentally-found, 70 year old practice bomb sometime in the near future.



Thousands of practice bombs leftover from World War II are found across the world every year, and many are much larger and more dangerous than the MK-43 that these kids found last week. Boca Raton's chief of police stressed that it’s best to contact the local police if a hazardous-looking item is ever found.

A few years ago authorities found and detonated a World War II bomb near the Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach.

