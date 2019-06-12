Tip Jar

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Can't nobody tell me nothin', because every whole Publix sub is on sale this week

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 12:21 PM

IMAGE COURTESY PUBLIX
  • Image courtesy Publix
Rapper Lil Nas X recently said that his country-rap megahit “Old Town Road” is actually about climate change, but perhaps it could also be about how all whole Publix subs are on sale this week.

Starting tomorrow, June 13, all whole deli subs at Publix, including the chicken tender Pub Sub, will be on sale for $5.99 through June 19. This is quite the discount, since a whole sub is usually at least $8.99.

That’s three whole dollars, buckaroo. Time to ride 'til you can't no more.

