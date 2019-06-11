Tampa's Brew Bus brings a taste of summer to Market on Magnolia

click to enlarge
Downtown food hall Market on Magnolia kicks off the summer beer season by inviting Tampa’s Brew Bus Brewing over for a takeover. Brew Bus is pushing their Tangerine Splash, a citrusy Belgian-style witbier perfect for the sweltering days and nights ahead of us. To help you cool down further, Brew Bus is bringing along snow cones, a kiddie pool and plenty of free swag.
4-7 p.m. Friday, June 14; Market on Magnolia, 150 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; marketonmagnolia.com
