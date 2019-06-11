The Heard

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Psych-rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra kick off North American tour in Orlando this week

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 7:23 PM

click to enlarge Unknown Mortal Orchestra - NEIL KRUG
  • Neil Krug
  • Unknown Mortal Orchestra
It’s kind of a big deal when psychedelic psychogeographers Unknown Mortal Orchestra decide to kick off a June run of North American shows and festival gigs in Orlando. It’s an even bigger deal when it’s the band’s very first time in the City Beautiful. The shadowy New Zealand collective, led by singer-guitarist Ruban Nielson and bassist Jake Portrait, whip up a storm of humid moods like a melancholic Air or MGMT refracted through a blurred lens of late-night soul. (Indie-rock Steely Dan? Who knows.) The cult-favorite ensemble has been relatively quiet since wrapping up their last tour and releasing exclusive instrumental track “SB-06” as a Christmas present to fans at the end of 2018, though now it’s on all the major streaming services. Their last full-length was 2018’s critically lauded Sex & Food, a bit of a darker trip, but it’s hard not to go dark these days. You gotta dance in them ruins while you still can.

with Emily Edrosa | 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-770-0071 | plazaliveorlando.org | $22-$30

