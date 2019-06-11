Orlando Pride's Alex Morgan brought the heat in the Women's World Cup opener against Thailand

click to enlarge Photo by Jeremy Reper

This one counts! @AlexMorgan13 scores her 4th career #FIFAWWC goal to give the U.S. the early lead on a @Kelleymohara assist. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hiCgNcLYbr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

The rout is on!



Alex Morgan’s 5th career #FIFAWWC goal gave the @USWNT a 5-0 lead on Thailand early in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/idp7TgXoUB — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Header ✅

Left Foot ✅

Right Foot ✅@alexmorgan13 with a PERFECT hat trick at the #FIFAWWC 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xhzUklhBDD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan and the U.S. women's national team made a historic statement in their Women's World Cup opening round win against Thailand on Tuesday.The women's team's 13-0 win was a record margin of victory in the tournament. Morgan, a 29-year-old tour de force in professional women's soccer and the star player for the hometown Pride, scored a stunning five goals, tying the tournament record in the altogether ruthless, take-no-prisoners rout as the women's national team defends their 2015 title.Here are some of the highlights: