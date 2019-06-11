Bloggytown

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Orlando Pride's Alex Morgan brought the heat in the Women's World Cup opener against Thailand

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 5:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEREMY REPER
  • Photo by Jeremy Reper
Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan and the U.S. women's national team made a historic statement in their Women's World Cup opening round win against Thailand on Tuesday.

The women's team's 13-0 win was a record margin of victory in the tournament. Morgan, a 29-year-old tour de force in professional women's soccer and the star player for the hometown Pride, scored a stunning five goals, tying the tournament record in the altogether ruthless, take-no-prisoners rout as the women's national team defends their 2015 title.

Here are some of the highlights:

