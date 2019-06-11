Orlando gathers at Pulse Wednesday for annual remembrance ceremony

click to enlarge
Three years after the brutal attack that claimed 49 lives, the community gathers at the site of the Pulse nightclub to pay its respects. Just this week, U.S. Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Darren Soto announced that they were supporting legislation to establish a national memorial at the grounds of the former nightclub. Meanwhile, the onePULSE foundation has created a shortlist of proposed designs for what that memorial will look like. The interim memorial as it now stands, however, is still powerful, covered with messages of grief, love and support from across the globe. Gather with your neighbors at this week’s ceremony for a reminder that our community’s bonds still hold strong.
7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 | Pulse, 1912 S. Orange Ave. | 407-775-2437 | onepulsefoundation.org
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Pulse
1912 S. Orange Ave.
SoDo
Orlando,
FL
When: Wed., June 12, 7 p.m.
Price:
free
Events