New 'pizza theater' by Domino's opens in Orlando

A new and renovated Domino's opened in Orlando on June 4, in a new format the company calls "pizza theater."The "pizza theater," located at 13458 Landstar Blvd. in Orlando, features amenities including a comfortable lobby, dine-in seating, free Wi-Fi, open-area viewing of the food preparation process and the ability to track carryout orders electronically on a lobby screen. Customers will also be able to leave notes or messages on a community chalkboard in the lobby.Rick Traenkner, the Orlando Domino's franchise owner, started off as a delivery driver 1n 1995. He has since gone on to own 19 Domino's locations in Florida.“We are dedicated to the Orlando area and excited to serve its residents,” said Traenkner in a press release. “We have a deeply experienced team of folks who live and work in the area, and they are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service and innovative ordering technology to the community.”The location is actively searching for delivery drivers, customer service representatives and assistant managers.According to the restaurant chain, Domino’s generates more than 65% of its sales via digital channels. You can order Domino's on Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and by text message using a pizza emoji. Now, thanks to the "pizza theater," you can creepily look your pizza cook in the eye while texting that emoji.