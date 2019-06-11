Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Tip Jar

New 'pizza theater' by Domino's opens in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 6:30 PM

click image PHOTO VIA DOMINO'S PIZZA THEATRE/TRIP ADVISOR
A new and renovated Domino's opened in Orlando on June 4, in a new format the company calls "pizza theater."

The "pizza theater," located at 13458 Landstar Blvd. in Orlando, features amenities including a comfortable lobby, dine-in seating, free Wi-Fi, open-area viewing of the food preparation process and the ability to track carryout orders electronically on a lobby screen. Customers will also be able to leave notes or messages on a community chalkboard in the lobby.

Rick Traenkner, the Orlando Domino's franchise owner, started off as a delivery driver 1n 1995. He has since gone on to own 19 Domino's locations in Florida.

“We are dedicated to the Orlando area and excited to serve its residents,” said Traenkner in a press release. “We have a deeply experienced team of folks who live and work in the area, and they are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service and innovative ordering technology to the community.”



The location is actively searching for delivery drivers, customer service representatives and assistant managers.

According to the restaurant chain, Domino’s generates more than 65% of its sales via digital channels. You can order Domino's on Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and by text message using a pizza emoji. Now, thanks to the "pizza theater," you can creepily look your pizza cook in the eye while texting that emoji.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. FastPass just got a lot less desirable for one Disney World park Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz marched himself into the idiot corner again today Read More

  3. Florida Board of Medicine signs off on smokeable medical marijuana changes Read More

  4. Singing, dancing woman-beater Chris Brown is coming to Tampa this summer Read More

  5. Central Florida congressional members are calling for Pulse to be named a federally recognized national memorial Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation