Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Maitland's Art and History Museums to host first ever community rummage sale

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 5:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ART & HISTORY MUSEUMS – MAITLAND
  • photo courtesy Art & History Museums – Maitland
The Art and History Museums in Maitland will be hosting their first ever community rummage sale event to help preserve their historic buildings and grounds.

The community rummage sale will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gorgeous environs of the Maitland art center.

The museums are accepting gently used games, sporting goods, household items, shoes and more in preparation for the sale. Donated items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17-21. Used children's toys and clothing will not be accepted.

To attend, RSVP on Facebook here or click here to find out more information.
click image PHOTO VIA ART AND HISTORY MUSEUMS MAITLAND
  • Photo via Art and History Museums Maitland
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. FastPass just got a lot less desirable for one Disney World park Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz marched himself into the idiot corner again today Read More

  3. Florida Board of Medicine signs off on smokeable medical marijuana changes Read More

  4. Singing, dancing woman-beater Chris Brown is coming to Tampa this summer Read More

  5. Central Florida congressional members are calling for Pulse to be named a federally recognized national memorial Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation