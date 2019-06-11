Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Maitland's Art and History Museums to host first ever community rummage sale
By Annabelle Sikes
on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 5:08 PM
photo courtesy Art & History Museums – Maitland
The Art and History Museums in Maitland will be hosting their first ever community rummage sale event to help preserve their historic buildings and grounds.
The community rummage sale will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gorgeous environs of the Maitland art center.
The museums are accepting gently used games, sporting goods, household items, shoes and more in preparation for the sale. Donated items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17-21. Used children's toys and clothing will not be accepted.
To attend, RSVP on Facebook here
or click here
to find out more information.
Photo via Art and History Museums Maitland
