Tuesday, June 11, 2019

The Gist

Enzian Theater's Father's Day brunch showcases the dad humor of Caddyshack

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 7:12 PM

click to enlarge Bill Murray in Caddyshack - PHOTO COURTESY OF WARNER HOME VIDEO
  • Photo courtesy of Warner Home Video
  • Bill Murray in Caddyshack
Few films have had as much of an impact on dad humor as Harold Ramis’ 1980 golf farce, Caddyshack. The Enzian gives you a chance to revisit the cult comedy while dining on a barbecue lunch buffet. Dads get a free beer to go with the meal, or you can spring for the VIP ticket for a bottomless glass. Just don’t bring a Baby Ruth.

11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 16; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $35-$200; enzian.org.

