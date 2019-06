Enzian Theater's Father's Day brunch showcases the dad humor of Caddyshack

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Warner Home Video

Bill Murray in Caddyshack

Event Details Father's Day Barbecue: Caddyshack @ Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave. Winter Park Area Maitland, FL When: Sun., June 16, 11:30 a.m. Price: $35-$200 Film Map

Few films have had as much of an impact on dad humor as Harold Ramis’ 1980 golf farce,. The Enzian gives you a chance to revisit the cult comedy while dining on a barbecue lunch buffet. Dads get a free beer to go with the meal, or you can spring for the VIP ticket for a bottomless glass. Just don’t bring a Baby Ruth.11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 16; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $35-$200; enzian.org