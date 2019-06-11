Tip Jar

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Curry Ford West celebrates Father's Day with the Dress Like a Dad Pub Crawl

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 7:03 PM

The Curry Ford West Market Street District – the official Main Street program of the area of Curry Ford also known as the Hourglass District – invites you to get a head start on your annual Father’s Day festivities with the second annual Dress Like a Dad pub crawl. Dress up in your daddest (not necessarily your daddiest) outfit and pick up a wristband to get discounts on drinks and food at neighborhood standouts like Pizza Bruno, Claddagh Cottage and Ocean Sun Brewing. Prizes are given out for best dad outfit and best dad joke, so commit to your role.

6 p.m. Saturday, June 15; Pipers Bar and Grill, 4544 Curry Ford Road; $10; curryfordwest.com.

