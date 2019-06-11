Tip Jar

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Bike to five Orlando bars on Roque Pub's annual Tour de Goose

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 6:02 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA GOOSE ISLAND/FACEBOOK
This weekend sees the fourth annual Tour de Goose Bicycle Pub Crawl return to Roque Pub. Sponsored by Goose Island, the crawl takes you from Roque Pub to Aardvark Beverages, Burton’s, Barley & Vine and A La Cart. Purchase a Goose Island beer at each stop to get the chance to win some signature merch, including a Goose Island-branded bicycle.

11 a.m. Saturday, June 15; Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road; free;
roquepuborlando.com.

Event Details Tour de Goose Bicycle Pub Crawl
@ Roque Pub
3076 Curry Ford Road
Conway
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., June 15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
407-985-3778
Price: free
