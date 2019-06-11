Bike to five Orlando bars on Roque Pub's annual Tour de Goose

click to enlarge
This weekend sees the fourth annual Tour de Goose Bicycle Pub Crawl return to Roque Pub. Sponsored by Goose Island, the crawl takes you from Roque Pub to Aardvark Beverages, Burton’s, Barley & Vine and A La Cart. Purchase a Goose Island beer at each stop to get the chance to win some signature merch, including a Goose Island-branded bicycle.
11 a.m. Saturday, June 15; Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road; free;
roquepuborlando.com
.
