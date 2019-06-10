Singing, dancing woman-beater Chris Brown is coming to Tampa this summer

click image
Chris Brown,
-
Photo via Ticketmaster/Facebook
whose relationship with Central Florida includes an assault on a Tampa photographer, is coming back to town. Today, Amalie Arena
announced that the 30-year-old Grammy winner with a violent past is coming back to the Bay area for a show on Aug. 31.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 14, at noon and will start at $39.75. Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy will open the show.
It’s Brown’s first concert in the area since a July 2018 gig at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. Days before that show, Brown was picked up
after his West Palm Beach show when law enforcement officials arrested him on an outstanding out-of-county warrant issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office following a 2017 altercation that occurred after the singer’s show at Amalie Arena.
(Content warning: assault)
Supporters point to Brown’s dance moves and willingness to change as reasons to stand for the embattled pop star, but haters (that’s me) can’t get the image
of what he did to Rihanna
before the 2009 Grammy awards out of our heads.
More information on Brown’s stop supporting a new album, Indigo
, is available via ticketmaster.com.
Yes, we do hope that Brown is getting the help that he needs.
