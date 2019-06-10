Bloggytown

Monday, June 10, 2019

Winter Park's Full Sail University opens smart technology lab for students

Posted By on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge Smart Lab program director Josh Dolan showcases the technology at the facility's ribbon-cutting ceremony. - PHOTO COURTESY FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY
  • photo courtesy Full Sail University
  • Smart Lab program director Josh Dolan showcases the technology at the facility's ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Full Sail University unveiled a new laboratory in May that gives students the opportunity to work hands-on with smart appliances and augmented reality.

Students can showcase the apps they've created on a touchscreen wall, or on an Apple TV or Android TV set up in a living room area with Z Wave smart lighting. They'll also be able to present their work with a short throw projector.

Device bay stations will allow students to test their applications on electronics such as iPhones, Apple Watches and Google Pixels.

The Smart Lab kitchen won't just be for ramen noodles. A Samsung SmartThings refrigerator and other smart appliances will allow students to develop systems that will propel smart home technology into the next generation.



The students will be able to meet and exchange ideas and thoughts in a collaborative conference area that features a 55-inch touch table, an LG Wallpaper TV, and both an Apple TV and Android TV.

The Full Sail Smart Lab is currently available for student use.

