Universal Orlando will live stream a 'magical celebration' for the new Hagrid ride

Photo via Universal Orlando
Universal Studios Orlando will live-stream the Tuesday, June 11, opening celebration for the newest
addition to Wizarding World of Harry Potter, "Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure."
The live stream will begin at 8:30 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, when the park shows off what they call "the world's first story coaster," with special appearances by stars of the Harry Potter
film series.
The coaster follows the tale of Rubeus Hagrid, the gamekeeper of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, as he tried to contain his Blast-Ended Skrewt. The ride features a 7-foot, 6-inch-tall animatronic Hagrid that belts out a script recorded by the film's original actor, Robbie Coltrane.
"Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure" will open to the public on June 13.
