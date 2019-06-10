Dirty South rap royalty Big K.R.I.T. will play Orlando this fall
PostedByColin Wolf
on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 7:20 PM
click image
Photo via Big K.R.I.T./Facebook
Rapper Big K.R.I.T., known for such Dirty South anthems as “Country Shit” and “Money on the Floor,” will kick off his “From the South With Love” tour in Tampa this fall, with a show in the City Beautiful to follow a couple of days later.
The Mississippi-based rapper is set to play a pair of Central Florida shows: a tour opener at The Ritz Thursday, Sept. 19, and then in Orlando at the Beacham, on Sept. 21.