Band of the Week: The High Ground

The High Ground (l-r): Matthew Brown, Andrew Parker, Dillon Smith, Jack Brown

Just the facts:



<a href="http://thehighground.bandcamp.com/track/when-it-rains-it-pours-single">When It Rains, It Pours - Single by The High Ground</a>

Five questions:

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youSummer 2017Andrew Parker – VocalsMatthew Brown – Bass/VocalsJack Brown – GuitarDillon Smith – Drums/VocalsOur debut EPwas released in February 2018, followed by the single “When It Rains, It Pours” in July 2018.Website: www.thgband.com Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter:Catchy Heavy Emo Progressive RockVans Warped Tour Orlando, 2018. We grew up going to Warped Tour and immersing ourselves in the music from the scene, so being on a lineup with bands like Senses Fail, Ice Nine Kills, and August Burns Red was a dream come true.We have much love for the guys in FELICITY, they’ve been awesome friends and mentors to us as we broke into the Orlando music scene. FELICITY shows are always absolute parties, so naturally they are one of our favorite bands to play with. Likewise, we had an awesome time opening for Blessing A Curse at their album release party. We all love heavy metal, so being a part of a really heavy and aggressive show with a kick-ass metalcore group was awesome.Sometimes we’re described as a pop-punk band. While we have pop-punk influences and began with more of a pop-punk sound, our music has evolved into a heavier sound that we feel reflects a variety of influences. While we do love pop-punk, sometimes being labeled as a pop-punk band implies musical limitations.Favorite – The hard rock/metal scene is very active. There’s been no shortage of playing opportunities, and we’ve been very fortunate to meet and work with some really great folks on the scene.Least Favorite – Unloading/loading gear at summer shows in that sweet, sweet Florida heat.Nothing we can officially announce just yet, but we’re working hard on our second record to follow up “Concrete”. We’re currently wrapping up production and planning activities to support the release, including music videos and a release event this fall. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks!