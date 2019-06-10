Band of the Week: The High Ground

click to enlarge
-
Aaron Berkshire
-
The High Ground (l-r): Matthew Brown, Andrew Parker, Dillon Smith, Jack Brown
Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you The High Ground
.
The High Ground are playing Soundbar on both June 14 (an acoustic show opening for Jason Lancaster) and June 16 (with Hometown Losers, Meet Me at the Altar, and For the Best).
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
Summer 2017
Who's in the band?
Andrew Parker – Vocals
Matthew Brown – Bass/Vocals
Jack Brown – Guitar
Dillon Smith – Drums/Vocals
Currently available releases:
Our debut EP Concrete
was released in February 2018, followed by the single “When It Rains, It Pours” in July 2018.
Websites:
Website: www.thgband.com
Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @thgband
Describe your sound in five words:
Catchy Heavy Emo Progressive Rock
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Vans Warped Tour Orlando, 2018. We grew up going to Warped Tour and immersing ourselves in the music from the scene, so being on a lineup with bands like Senses Fail, Ice Nine Kills, and August Burns Red was a dream come true.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We have much love for the guys in FELICITY, they’ve been awesome friends and mentors to us as we broke into the Orlando music scene. FELICITY shows are always absolute parties, so naturally they are one of our favorite bands to play with. Likewise, we had an awesome time opening for Blessing A Curse at their album release party. We all love heavy metal, so being a part of a really heavy and aggressive show with a kick-ass metalcore group was awesome.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
Sometimes we’re described as a pop-punk band. While we have pop-punk influences and began with more of a pop-punk sound, our music has evolved into a heavier sound that we feel reflects a variety of influences. While we do love pop-punk, sometimes being labeled as a pop-punk band implies musical limitations.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Favorite – The hard rock/metal scene is very active. There’s been no shortage of playing opportunities, and we’ve been very fortunate to meet and work with some really great folks on the scene.
Least Favorite – Unloading/loading gear at summer shows in that sweet, sweet Florida heat.
Any big news to share?
Nothing we can officially announce just yet, but we’re working hard on our second record to follow up “Concrete”. We’re currently wrapping up production and planning activities to support the release, including music videos and a release event this fall. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks!