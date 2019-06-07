Friday, June 7, 2019
Three Orlando-area restaurants featured in OpenTable's list of top LGBTQ-owned restaurants in America
By Clarissa Moon
on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 1:05 PM
OpenTable
, an international online restaurant-reservation website, included three Orlando-area restaurants in its list of Top LGBTQ+ Owned and Operated Restaurants in America
The list of 107 restaurants nationwide includes contemporary American restaurant Bites & Bubbles
on Mills Ave., Copper Canyon Grill
on I-Drive and Dexter's
in Lake Mary.
"We've always been friendly to everybody, no matter where they come from or what they do," said John Hoffmeister, the general manager of Dexter's in Lake Mary.
The news comes just two weeks after HomeToGo ranked
Orlando as a top destination worldwide to celebrate Pride in 2019.
