Friday, June 7, 2019

Three Orlando-area restaurants featured in OpenTable's list of top LGBTQ-owned restaurants in America

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 1:05 PM

  • via Bites & Bubbles/Facebook

OpenTable, an international online restaurant-reservation website, included three Orlando-area restaurants in its list of Top LGBTQ+ Owned and Operated Restaurants in America.

The list of 107 restaurants nationwide includes contemporary American restaurant Bites & Bubbles on Mills Ave., Copper Canyon Grill on I-Drive and Dexter's in Lake Mary.

"We've always been friendly to everybody, no matter where they come from or what they do," said John Hoffmeister, the general manager of Dexter's in Lake Mary.

The news comes just two weeks after HomeToGo ranked Orlando as a top destination worldwide to celebrate Pride in 2019.



