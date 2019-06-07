Tampa Sen. Janet Cruz asks Florida governor to seek Rep. Mike Hill's resignation

click to enlarge photo via Florida House of Representatives website

Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola

Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to ask for the resignation of Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola. Cruz sent a letter Thursday to DeSantis amid a controversy that stems from Hill’s actions last month during a meeting in Pensacola.Hill laughed with supporters when asked if he would introduce legislation that would put to death a man who had an affair with another man.In the letter, Cruz dismissed an apology by Hill.“His actions are unbecoming of a member of the Florida Legislature,” Cruz wrote. “No elected official should stand by while threats of violence are issued upon a group of our state’s citizens. I implore you to defend all Floridians by boldly denouncing bigotry and asking for Representative Hill’s resignation from the Florida House of Representatives.”On Wednesday, Hill issued a statement that said, in part, “I apologize for not directly responding to the fact that the premise for this question was inaccurate. I deeply regret how the tone of my response to a constituent was received at this event.”Several Republicans have also criticized Hill, including House Speaker Jose Oliva and Rep. Chris Sprowls, a Palm Harbor Republican next in line to become speaker. They condemned Hill for “callous indifference to an outrageous question.”On Tuesday, DeSantis left any decisions regarding Hill to Oliva, R-Miami Lakes.“I support Speaker Oliva’s comments and I trust the speaker to take whatever action is necessary,” DeSantis told reporters.