The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 7, 2019

The Heard

Squirrel Nut Zippers announce two shows in Central Florida on the same night

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 6:03 AM

click image PHOTO VIA EVENTBRITE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Eventbrite/Facebook
Swingin' jazzy revivalists the Squirrel Nut Zippers just announced a small handful of standalone Florida dates set for the autumn, their first time back in the area since their Christmas show in Orlando in 2017. And there are two shows in Central Florida – both on the same night, to guarantee as many people can get tickets as possible.

Of course you'll hear plenty of songs from the Zippers' breakthrough 1996 album Hot, but expect to hear selections from their newest release – their first in 18 years – last year's bold Beasts of Burgundy.

Squirrel Nut Zippers play both an early show at 7:30 and then a late show at 10 p.m. at the Attic in Tampa. Early tickets can be purchased here and late tickets can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. DeSantis signs HB5, 'eviscerating' the democratic process in Florida Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Mike Hill is violating the constitution by blocking everyone who disagrees with him on Twitter Read More

  3. Chef Camilo Velasco leaves Winter Park's Ravenous Pig for Disney Read More

  4. Foundation for Florida's future releases report card on how legislators voted on education Read More

  5. Three Orlando-area restaurants featured in OpenTable's list of top LGBTQ-owned restaurants in America Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation