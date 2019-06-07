Friday, June 7, 2019
Squirrel Nut Zippers announce two shows in Central Florida on the same night
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 6:03 AM
Photo via Eventbrite/Facebook
Swingin' jazzy revivalists the
Squirrel Nut Zippers
just announced a small
handful of standalone Florida dates
set for the autumn, their first time back in the area since
their Christmas show in Orlando
in 2017. And there are two shows in Central Florida – both on the same night, to guarantee as many people can get tickets as possible.
Of course you'll hear plenty of songs from the Zippers' breakthrough 1996 album
Hot,
but expect to hear selections from their newest release – their first in 18 years – last year's bold
Beasts of Burgundy.
Squirrel Nut Zippers play both an
early show at 7:30
and then a
late show at 10 p.m.
at the Attic in Tampa. Early tickets can be
purchased here
and late tickets can be
purchased here.
VIDEO
