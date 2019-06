Shaka Donuts announces SoDo opening in time for National Doughnut Day

click to enlarge Image via Flickr Creative Commons

After months — nay, years — of advertising that the Donut Experiment would be opening in SoDo, it doesn't look like it's actually going to happen.The storefront listed on the shop's billboards has, apparently, been rented to a vape shop, and the Orlando location has been removed from the Donut Experiment's website . Boo.Yesterday, though, a sign went up for Shaka Donuts (no website available yet), just a few doors down from the space that was supposed to be the Donut Experiment. Here's what it looks like:It can't be a coincidence that the signs went up the day before National Doughnut Day, right? Right?While we wait for more details, here's a list of already-thriving doughnut shops where you can celebrate today's fake marketing holiday Shaka Donuts will be located at 225 E. Michigan Street.