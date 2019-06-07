Shaka Donuts announces SoDo opening in time for National Doughnut Day

click to enlarge
-
Image via Flickr Creative Commons
After months — nay, years — of advertising that the Donut Experiment would be opening in SoDo, it doesn't look like it's actually going to happen.
The storefront listed on the shop's billboards has, apparently, been rented to a vape shop, and the Orlando location has been removed from the Donut Experiment's website
. Boo.
Yesterday, though, a sign went up for Shaka Donuts (no website available yet), just a few doors down from the space that was supposed to be the Donut Experiment. Here's what it looks like:
click to enlarge
It can't be a coincidence that the signs went up the day before National Doughnut Day, right? Right?
While we wait for more details, here's a list of already-thriving doughnut shops where you can celebrate today's fake marketing holiday
.
Shaka Donuts will be located at 225 E. Michigan Street.