Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 7, 2019

Tip Jar

Shaka Donuts announces SoDo opening in time for National Doughnut Day

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Image via Flickr Creative Commons
After months — nay, years — of advertising that the Donut Experiment would be opening in SoDo, it doesn't look like it's actually going to happen.

The storefront listed on the shop's billboards has, apparently, been rented to a vape shop, and the Orlando location has been removed from the Donut Experiment's website. Boo.

Yesterday, though, a sign went up for Shaka Donuts (no website available yet), just a few doors down from the space that was supposed to be the Donut Experiment. Here's what it looks like:
click to enlarge HOLLY V. KAPHERR
  • Holly V. Kapherr

It can't be a coincidence that the signs went up the day before National Doughnut Day, right? Right?

While we wait for more details, here's a list of already-thriving doughnut shops where you can celebrate today's fake marketing holiday.



Shaka Donuts will be located at 225 E. Michigan Street.
 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. DeSantis signs HB5, 'eviscerating' the democratic process in Florida Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Mike Hill is violating the constitution by blocking everyone who disagrees with him on Twitter Read More

  3. Chef Camilo Velasco leaves Winter Park's Ravenous Pig for Disney Read More

  4. Foundation for Florida's future releases report card on how legislators voted on education Read More

  5. Three Orlando-area restaurants featured in OpenTable's list of top LGBTQ-owned restaurants in America Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation