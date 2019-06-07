Tip Jar

Friday, June 7, 2019

Orlando-area Applebee's restaurants are pouring $1 vodka raspberry lemonades all month

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA APPLEBEES PR MAILING
  • photo via Applebees PR mailing
With this heat, everyone is reaching for a drink, and Applebee's is ready to keep you buzzing with arguably the biggest bargain in Central Florida.

For the entire month of June, Applebee's will be pouring up 10-ounce glasses of $1 vodka raspberry lemonade. This is not a drill. Need to take someone out for drinks and your wallet has been a little thinner than usual? Now is your time to thrive in the dating pool.

Not sure exactly how much alcohol is in them, but you won't break the bank trying to find out.

