Friday, June 7, 2019

Celebrate Father's Day and support the Orlando Museum of Art at Bloomingdale's this Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 1:51 PM

click to enlarge VIA BLOOMINGDALE'S
  • via Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdale's department store at the Mall at Millenia will host a family event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store will donate 10 percent of sales to the Orlando Museum of Art, provided shoppers mention OMA at checkout.

The event will include a family cooking class with Edible Orlando from 11 a.m. to noon, arts and crafts with OMA from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a "Daddy and Me Fashion Show" from 1-2 p.m.

To support OMA, guests should mention the museum at checkout or use the barcode below.

VIA BLOOMINGDALE'S
  • via Bloomingdale's

