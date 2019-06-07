Friday, June 7, 2019
Celebrate Father's Day and support the Orlando Museum of Art at Bloomingdale's this Saturday
Posted
By Clarissa Moon
on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 1:51 PM
click to enlarge
Bloomingdale's department store at the Mall at Millenia will host a family event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store will donate 10 percent of sales to the Orlando Museum of Art, provided shoppers mention OMA at checkout.
The event will include a family cooking class with Edible Orlando from 11 a.m. to noon, arts and crafts with OMA from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a "Daddy and Me Fashion Show" from 1-2 p.m.
To support OMA, guests should mention the museum at checkout or use the barcode below.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter
.
Tags: bloomingdales, father's day, orlando museum of art, orlando shopping, mall at millenia, Image