Celebrate Father's Day and support the Orlando Museum of Art at Bloomingdale's this Saturday

click to enlarge via Bloomingdale's

via Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's department store at the Mall at Millenia will host a family event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store will donate 10 percent of sales to the Orlando Museum of Art, provided shoppers mention OMA at checkout.The event will include a family cooking class with Edible Orlando from 11 a.m. to noon, arts and crafts with OMA from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a "Daddy and Me Fashion Show" from 1-2 p.m.To support OMA, guests should mention the museum at checkout or use the barcode below.