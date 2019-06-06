Bloggytown

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Today is the last day for Floridians to buy hurricane supplies tax-free

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA/CIRA
Thursday, June 6, is your last day to purchase hurricane supplies without paying sales tax in Florida.

Items such as batteries, reusable ice packs, and portable generators all qualify for tax-exempt status in preparation for the 2019 hurricane season, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.
"This hurricane season, experts are predicting as many as 15 storms and four major hurricanes," said Jimmy Patronis, the Florida Chief Financial Officer, in a Wednesday news release. "There is no room for complacency."

Florida has been hit hard by storms in the last few years. In 2018, Category 5 Hurricane Michael ripped through the Panhandle. In 2017, Hurricane Irma made its U.S landfall in the Florida Keys and Central Florida. Irma caused $52.1 billion in damage, the fifth most ever, according to the National Hurricane Center.

