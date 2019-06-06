Rock royalty Jakob Dylan and his Wallflowers are playing Central Florida in July

It’s been more than 20 years since the Wallflowers dominated radio with “One Headlight” (and just over a year since the Bay area last saw the band for Margarita Fest 2018), but Jakob Dylan is bringing the music back to Tampa on July 5.
Hard Rock Cafe Tampa announced that the Wallflowers will headline its room on July 5, which gives fans a chance to see the Grammy-winning songwriter in some pretty intimate digs (capacity at the Hard Rock Cafe in Tampa is at 785). Here’s hoping Dylan rekindles some of the magic he brought to a new documentary, Echo in the Canyon, too.
Tickets for the show are on sale to the public on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. EDT and will cost fans $50. The show is 21 & up, and more information is available via ticketmaster.com.
