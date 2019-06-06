Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Bloggytown

Raccoon named Hank Williams enjoys car rides in the Florida summer

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 2:13 PM

click image PHOTO VIA SAVANNAH JADE/FACEBOOK

Seeing a dog hanging its head out the window and panting is a common occurrence in the Florida heat, but seeing a raccoon? Well, that's an entirely different sight, according to a Homosassa couple.

Savannah Jade and her boyfriend Jamal were enjoying a Sunday afternoon drive, when to their surprise, a raccoon hanging out the driver's side window of the car next to them passed by.

"Look what she holdin', look!" Savannah can be heard telling Jamal as she films Hank passing by them.

The raccoon, later identified as "Hank Williams" by owner Trisha Dunavant, is seen in a Facebook video casually perched on his owner's lap with his face and paws hanging out of the window, enjoying the summer breeze.



The video, posted later on Sunday, has since then accumulated more than 51,000 views 

"I can't take living in Homosassa anymore man," Jade wrote in the caption.

Dunavant, having seen the video, commented saying, "Just to let everyone know, that was me in that car and the famous raccoon's name is Hank Williams."

Hank Williams has enjoyed a happy home since Dunavant rescued him when he was only two weeks old, after he'd been abandoned by his mother.

"He thinks he's a dog and is best friends with my 100 lb pit bull," said Dunavant. "He just had his first birthday."

Although some find it strange to have a pet raccoon, others took to Facebook comments to praise and support Dunavant in her care for Hank Williams.

To view the full video click here.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney responds to rumors that two Epcot pavilions are getting demolished Read More

  2. Disney World offers new summer ticket deal for Florida residents Read More

  3. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  4. City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property Read More

  5. Florida Rep. Mike Hill issues lame apology for joking about killing LGBT people Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation