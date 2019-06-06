Raccoon named Hank Williams enjoys car rides in the Florida summer

click image
Seeing a dog hanging its head out the window and panting is a common occurrence in the Florida heat, but seeing a raccoon? Well, that's an entirely different sight, according to a Homosassa couple.
Savannah Jade and her boyfriend Jamal were enjoying a Sunday afternoon drive, when to their surprise, a raccoon hanging out the driver's side window of the car next to them passed by.
"Look what she holdin', look!" Savannah can be heard telling Jamal as she films Hank passing by them.
The raccoon, later identified as "Hank Williams" by owner Trisha Dunavant, is seen in a Facebook video casually perched on his owner's lap with his face and paws hanging out of the window, enjoying the summer breeze.
The video, posted later on Sunday, has since then accumulated more than 51,000 views
"I can't take living in Homosassa anymore man," Jade wrote in the caption.
Dunavant, having seen the video, commented saying, "Just to let everyone know, that was me in that car and the famous raccoon's name is Hank Williams."
Hank Williams has enjoyed a happy home since Dunavant rescued him when he was only two weeks old, after he'd been abandoned by his mother.
"He thinks he's a dog and is best friends with my 100 lb pit bull," said Dunavant. "He just had his first birthday."
Although some find it strange to have a pet raccoon, others took to Facebook comments to praise and support Dunavant in her care for Hank Williams.
