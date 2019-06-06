Bloggytown

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Orlando Science Center placed on lockdown due to nearby car fire, police say

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge Orlando Science Center - COURTESY OF ORLANDO SCIENCE CENTER
  • Courtesy of Orlando Science Center
  • Orlando Science Center
The Orlando Science Center was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

The lockdown was due to a nearby car fire, police told Orlando Weekly.

A spokesman for the Orlando Police Department told WESH that the lockdown was enacted this morning as a precautionary measure due to children attending a summer camp at the Science Center.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.



