Thursday, June 6, 2019
Orlando Science Center placed on lockdown due to nearby car fire, police say
Posted
By Xander Peters
on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 1:05 PM
The Orlando Science Center was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.
The lockdown was due to a nearby car fire, police told Orlando Weekly
.
A spokesman for the Orlando Police Department told WESH
that the lockdown was enacted this morning as a precautionary measure due to children attending a summer camp at the Science Center.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
