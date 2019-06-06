Bloggytown

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis receives 41 bills approved by state Legislature

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 4:23 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Photo via Florida House of Representatives
A little more than a month after lawmakers packed up and went home, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday formally received 41 bills passed during the annual legislative session.

The bills include a measure (SB 190) that would make a series of changes in the higher-education system, including changing how public universities and colleges fund construction projects.

They also include a bill (HB 49) aimed at ensuring women prison inmates have access to feminine products such as tampons and sanitary napkins; a bill (HB 375) that would exempt hospice doctors from being required to check a state database before prescribing controlled substances to patients; a bill (HB 525) that would rename Florida Keys Community College and North Florida Community College to The College of Florida Keys and North Florida College; and a bill (HB 5011) that would create a total of four new judgeships in the 9th Judicial Circuit, the 12th Judicial Circuit and Flagler and Citrus counties.

DeSantis will have until June 20 to sign, veto or allow the bills to become law without his signature. The legislative session ended May 4.



