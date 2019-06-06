Tip Jar

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Don't miss out on these Orlando-area doughnut deals tomorrow

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA KRISPY KREME DONUTS
  • Image via Krispy Kreme Donuts
In this vastly complicated, absurd, and unfair world, a free doughnut on Friday, National Doughnut Day, may be just what you need to end your week on a good note. Here are a few places you can score a delicious free breakfast (or lunch or dinner.)

At Dunkin', all you need to do is order a large beverage to get a free doughnut with your order.

Krispy Kreme is aiming to give away one million doughnuts on Friday, so you'll want to be sure to help them achieve that goal.

Find the bakery section of your local Walmart to nab a free glazed doughnut.



Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m, every Cumberland Farms gas station will give out a free doughnut with every purchase of a dispensed beverage.

Donut King, a Central Florida favorite, will be giving out a free doughnut to each customer that comes through.

You can get a free powdered sugar, cinnamon, or plain doughnut from Duck Donuts.

And while Entenmann's won't be giving out anything free on Friday,  you might want to be a part of their contest. Their Fun Flavor & Challenge Sweepstakes lets participants log on to create their own doughnut. The winner will receive $5,000 and their creation will debut for the holiday season.

