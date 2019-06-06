Don't miss out on these Orlando-area doughnut deals tomorrow

click to enlarge
Image via Krispy Kreme Donuts
In this vastly complicated, absurd, and unfair world, a free doughnut on Friday, National Doughnut Day, may be just what you need to end your week on a good note. Here are a few places you can score a delicious free breakfast (or lunch or dinner.)
At Dunkin'
, all you need to do is order a large beverage to get a free doughnut with your order.
Krispy Kreme
is aiming to give away one million doughnuts on Friday, so you'll want to be sure to help them achieve that goal.
Find the bakery section of your local Walmart
to nab a free glazed doughnut.
Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m, every Cumberland Farms
gas station will give out a free doughnut with every purchase of a dispensed beverage.
Donut King
, a Central Florida
favorite, will be giving out a free doughnut to each customer that comes through.
You can get a free
powdered sugar, cinnamon, or plain doughnut from Duck Donuts.
And while Entenmann's
won't be giving out anything free on Friday, you might want to be a part of their contest. Their Fun Flavor & Challenge Sweepstakes
lets participants log on to create their own doughnut. The winner will receive $5,000 and their creation will debut for the holiday season.
