Wednesday, June 5, 2019

There's currently a burn ban happening in Seminole County

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 4:31 PM

PHOTO VIA GORDON WEBSTER/FLICKR
  • Photo via Gordon Webster/Flickr
Seminole County is unusually dry this time of year.

That's why county officials have put a burn ban in place for a minimum of seven days, as the drought index is currently higher than 500.

In other words, no bonfires, no campfires or burning yard debris – unless you want to accidentally burn your neighborhood down.

Seriously, that would be an awful thing to do.



So don't burn anything. Nothing. Nada.

