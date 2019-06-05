Wednesday, June 5, 2019
There's currently a burn ban happening in Seminole County
By Xander Peters
on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 4:31 PM
Seminole County is unusually dry this time of year.
That's why county officials have put a burn ban in place for a minimum of seven days, as the drought index is currently higher than 500.
In other words, no bonfires, no campfires or burning yard debris – unless you want to accidentally burn your neighborhood down.
Seriously, that would be an awful thing to do.
So don't burn anything. Nothing. Nada
