There's currently a burn ban happening in Seminole County

click to enlarge Photo via Gordon Webster/Flickr

Seminole County is unusually dry this time of year.That's why county officials have put a burn ban in place for a minimum of seven days, as the drought index is currently higher than 500.In other words, no bonfires, no campfires or burning yard debris – unless you want to accidentally burn your neighborhood down.Seriously, that would be an awful thing to do.So don't burn anything. Nothing.