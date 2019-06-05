Orlando Overdrive showcases the depth of Central Florida's 'nerd music' scene at the Geek Easy

click to enlarge
Orlando has long been a hotbed of nerd music, hosting internationally recognized festivals – like Nerdapalooza and Orlando Nerd Fest – devoted to the multigenre musical scene of geeks making music about video games, comics, sci-fi and other aspects of nerd culture. But over the past few years, the Central Florida geek scene has grown into something that transcends pop-culture kitsch. Local promoters Ongaku Overdrive prove that at their annual Orlando Overdrive event. The lineup incorporates everything from video game dance remix DJ Ben Briggs, indie hip-hop artist EyeQ, a capella group Geekapella, accordion-playing YouTube sensation Jackson Parodi and veteran singer-songwriter Marc With a C. Take special note of Mag.Lo, a hip-hop/R&B/pop/chiptune chameleon primed to be the biggest thing in Deltona since drugs. And since they know their audience, local indie video game developers show off their work at free-play stations around the Geek Easy.
with EyeQ, Marc With a C, Geekapella, Under Polaris, Jackson Parodi, Mag.Lo, dj-Jo, Ben Briggs | 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8 | The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park | ongakuoverdrive.com
| $12-$15
