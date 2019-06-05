The Heard

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The Heard

Orlando Overdrive showcases the depth of Central Florida's 'nerd music' scene at the Geek Easy

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge Mag.Lo - IMAGE VIA MAG.LO/BANDCAMP
Orlando has long been a hotbed of nerd music, hosting internationally recognized festivals – like Nerdapalooza and Orlando Nerd Fest – devoted to the multigenre musical scene of geeks making music about video games, comics, sci-fi and other aspects of nerd culture. But over the past few years, the Central Florida geek scene has grown into something that transcends pop-culture kitsch. Local promoters Ongaku Overdrive prove that at their annual Orlando Overdrive event. The lineup incorporates everything from video game dance remix DJ Ben Briggs, indie hip-hop artist EyeQ, a capella group Geekapella, accordion-playing YouTube sensation Jackson Parodi and veteran singer-songwriter Marc With a C. Take special note of Mag.Lo, a hip-hop/R&B/pop/chiptune chameleon primed to be the biggest thing in Deltona since drugs. And since they know their audience, local indie video game developers show off their work at free-play stations around the Geek Easy.

with EyeQ, Marc With a C, Geekapella, Under Polaris, Jackson Parodi, Mag.Lo, dj-Jo, Ben Briggs | 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8 | The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park | ongakuoverdrive.com | $12-$15

