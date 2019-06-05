The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The Heard

Mr. Mogembo and friends bring Afro-house vibes to Grumpy's Underground Lounge for Voodoo

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge Mr. Mogembo - IMAGE VIA MR. MOGEMBO/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Mr. Mogembo/Facebook
  • Mr. Mogembo
Grumpy’s Lounge hosts a new night devoted to deep, dark dance music incorporating African rhythms and sounds. Voodoo features three of Orlando’s best DJs for that particular subgenre: Mr. Mogembo, Old.God (aka DJ Cub) and Kurt Rambus (aka Nigel John). This is definitely a trio worth watching.

8 p.m. Saturday, June 8; Grumpy’s Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; free; facebook.com/grumpysunderground.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Voodoo: Mr. Mogembo, Old.God, Kurt Rambus
@ Grumpy's Underground Lounge
1018 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., June 8, 8 p.m.
Price: free
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Grumpy's Underground Lounge
1018 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
407-237-9180
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Voodoo: Mr. Mogembo, Old.God, Kurt Rambus @ Grumpy's Underground Lounge

    • Sat., June 8, 8 p.m. free

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney responds to rumors that two Epcot pavilions are getting demolished Read More

  2. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  3. City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property Read More

  4. One Disney World restaurant might be getting an 'incredible' update Read More

  5. A person was fatally struck by a SunRail train in Orlando this morning Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation