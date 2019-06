Mr. Mogembo and friends bring Afro-house vibes to Grumpy's Underground Lounge for Voodoo

click to enlarge Image via Mr. Mogembo/Facebook

Mr. Mogembo

Event Details Voodoo: Mr. Mogembo, Old.God, Kurt Rambus @ Grumpy's Underground Lounge 1018 N. Mills Ave. Mills 50 Orlando, FL When: Sat., June 8, 8 p.m. Price: free Concerts/Events Map

Grumpy’s Lounge hosts a new night devoted to deep, dark dance music incorporating African rhythms and sounds. Voodoo features three of Orlando’s best DJs for that particular subgenre: Mr. Mogembo, Old.God (aka DJ Cub) and Kurt Rambus (aka Nigel John). This is definitely a trio worth watching.8 p.m. Saturday, June 8; Grumpy’s Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; free; facebook.com/grumpysunderground