Hair metal hellraiser Sebastian Bach announces Orlando show right before Halloween

Hair metal lifer and Skid Row screamer Sebastian Bach today announced dates for a 30th anniversary tour of the record that propelled him to the front of the metal pack, the 1989 self-titled debut album from Skid Row. Bach plans to play the record from start to finish every night, and one of those nights will see Bach back in the City Beautiful.
And even though Bach and the other members of his former band are still on the outs with little to no hope of reconciliation, he's a consummate showman and you'll get all the Skid Row hits, of that we're certain.