Gillian Carter and friends resurrect nü-metal's Family Values Tour at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Image via Gillian Carter/Facebook

Gillian Carter

The Family Values Tour was the premier touring festival for fans of nü-metal back in the late ’90s and early 2000s. This week, four bands get together at Will’s Pub to invoke the spirit of that time with cover sets of four bands associated with the festival. Tour founders Korn are paid tribute by Gillian Carter and friends, while Adult Life, Flagman, and Mag.Lo and friends cover Limp Bizkit, Primus and Deftones, respectively. Break stuff.8 p.m. Thursday, June 6; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8-$10; willspub.org.