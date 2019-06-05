The Heard

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The Heard

Gillian Carter and friends resurrect nü-metal's Family Values Tour at Will's Pub

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge Gillian Carter - IMAGE VIA GILLIAN CARTER/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Gillian Carter/Facebook
  • Gillian Carter
The Family Values Tour was the premier touring festival for fans of nü-metal back in the late ’90s and early 2000s. This week, four bands get together at Will’s Pub to invoke the spirit of that time with cover sets of four bands associated with the festival. Tour founders Korn are paid tribute by Gillian Carter and friends, while Adult Life, Flagman, and Mag.Lo and friends cover Limp Bizkit, Primus and Deftones, respectively. Break stuff.

8 p.m. Thursday, June 6; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8-$10; willspub.org.

