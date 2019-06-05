Gainesville cult heroes Radon to headline an olde-fashioned punk matinee at Will's Pub this summer

It may seem like lifetimes ago to those of us "of a certain age", but all-ages matinee shows were an important proving ground for punk
and hardcore bands in bigger cities like New York in the 1980s. Matinees are not as regular of a phenomenon as they once were, but Will's Pub will be throwing one
this summer with headliners Golden Pelicans
, Boston Marriage
and legendary Gainesville punks Radon
.
And in the spirit of great subculture clashes like the "mods vs. rockers" fight from Quadrophenia,
the afternoon is being cast as (yep) "Punk vs. Emo."
Full lineup of fighters includes: The Golden Pelicans, NOMORE, Suck Brick Kid, Boston Marriage, WONDER KID, Virginity, and Baby in the 90s.
Radon headline the Punk vs. Emo Sunday Matinee
at Will's Pub on Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
