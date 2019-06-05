The Heard

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Freestyle Explosion tour brings '80s dancefloor heroes to UCF's Addition Financial Arena

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 12:17 PM

click image Debbie Deb - PHOTO VIA DEBBIE DEB/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Debbie Deb/Facebook
  • Debbie Deb
The Freestyle Explosion roadshow is like a Warped Tour of dance music, gathering together the brightest artistic lights of the bubbly, synthy, post-disco explosion that was 1980s freestyle. The movement was defined in New York by group of young, mostly Latinx singers, DJs and producers, effortlessly filling dancefloors and burning up the charts. The lineup for this Orlando date is unbelievable, including legends like Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, Exposé, TKA K7, Cover Girls, Debbie Deb and Nu Shooz. The amount of pure pop perfection belted out between these groups is beyond ridiculous, taking in anthems like “One Way Love,” “I Wanna Be the One” and “Lookout Weekend.” Most intriguing for us is a second act for chanteuse Debbie Deb, with new Miami underground label Sweat Records set to release a lost 12-inch single, “Everybody’s Jammin’,” and it’s a joy that she’s getting her due from a new generation of Miami creatives. But this Saturday? It’s all about amazing songs, amazing voices and dancing as liberation.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 | Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd. | 407-823-3070 | additionfiarena.com | $35.50-$75

