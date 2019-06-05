Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida voters are very open to universal background checks on gun sales, poll finds

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MICHAEL SAECHANG/FLICKR
  • Photo via Michael Saechang/Flickr
Asked if they'd support universal background checks on gun sales, Florida voters strongly agreed, according to a new survey from St. Pete Polls.

What's arguably most interesting about the poll is how it asked voters specifically whether they'd support amending the state Constitution to require universal background checks on all firearms sales in the state.

Surprisingly – or perhaps unsurprisingly given the Sunshine State's history with mass shootings – 77 percent of the poll enthusiastically agreed with the idea, while 17 percent said no and another 6 percent remained unsure.

The responses were vaguely divided across party lines, but not to the extent most of the state's partisan hacks might have you think.



Eighty-seven percent of Democrats said they'd support such a measure, and less than 9 percent were against it. For Republicans, 66 percent said they would approve of the checks, while 27 percent claimed they would not. And 78 percent of independent voters said they would support background checks, with 15 percent claiming they would oppose them.

The consistency in public sentiment should speak for itself. Yet what's ringing loud and clear is the opposition among some of the state's elected officials, as the Legislature dodged the opportunity to hold a committee vote in both chambers on similar legislation earlier this year.

And that's not the only nugget of wisdom the poll provides. The results also suggest that, should the idea be formalized as a ballot proposal, it would have enough support among voters to meet the 60 percent threshold needed to become an amendment.

For more on St. Pete Polls' results, click here.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney responds to rumors that two Epcot pavilions are getting demolished Read More

  2. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  3. One Disney World restaurant might be getting an 'incredible' update Read More

  4. City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property Read More

  5. A person was fatally struck by a SunRail train in Orlando this morning Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation