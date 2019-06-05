The Heard

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Florence and the Machine bring soaring, baroque pop to Orlando's Amway Center this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge LILLIE EIGER
  • Lillie Eiger
Winding down the U.S. leg of their “High as Hope” tour nearly a year after the correspondingly named album was released, Florence + the Machine show no signs of slowing down. Their recording of a diegetic folk song from Game of Thrones popped up over the end credits of an episode during the recent final season, and live performances of the tune, “Jenny of Oldstones,” have been dedicated to Arya Stark. Lead singer Florence Welch’s ethereal voice and penchant for long, flowy garments may fit in with that show’s medieval style, but the band’s soaring, orchestral take on baroque pop belongs strictly in the here and now.

with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com | $29-$106

