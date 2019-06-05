The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The Heard

DJ BMF celebrates Prince's birthday with annual Purple Reign dance party at Lil Indies

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY WARNER BROS.
  • Image courtesy Warner Bros.
DJ BMF pays tribute to the Twin Cities’ patron saint, Prince Rogers Nelson, in honor of what would have been the Purple One’s 61st birthday this weekend. Dance to hits and deep cuts by Prince and many affiliated acts while classic videos play. This annual event always brings a crowd, so if you didn’t come to party, don’t bother knocking on the door.

10 p.m. Friday, June 7; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Purple Reign: A Lil' Prince Party
@ Lil Indies
1036 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., June 7, 10 p.m.
Price: free
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Lil Indies
1036 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Purple Reign: A Lil' Prince Party @ Lil Indies

    • Fri., June 7, 10 p.m. free

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney responds to rumors that two Epcot pavilions are getting demolished Read More

  2. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  3. City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property Read More

  4. One Disney World restaurant might be getting an 'incredible' update Read More

  5. Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay closed early Sunday after guests complained of possible electric shocks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation