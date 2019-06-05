DJ BMF celebrates Prince's birthday with annual Purple Reign dance party at Lil Indies

click to enlarge
-
Image courtesy Warner Bros.
DJ BMF pays tribute to the Twin Cities’ patron saint, Prince Rogers Nelson, in honor of what would have been the Purple One’s 61st birthday this weekend. Dance to hits and deep cuts by Prince and many affiliated acts while classic videos play. This annual event always brings a crowd, so if you didn’t come to party, don’t bother knocking on the door.
10 p.m. Friday, June 7; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Lil Indies
1036 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., June 7, 10 p.m.
Price:
free
Concerts/Events