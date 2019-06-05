Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Disney World offers new summer ticket deal for Florida residents
By Clarissa Moon
on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 1:05 PM
Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents deeply discounted tickets they can use this summer up until Aug. 28.
The "Get Your Ears On" ticket package allows Florida residents to purchase a four-day ticket for $219 plus tax or a three-day ticket for $199 plus tax. Guests can visit one of Disney's four main theme parks per day until Aug. 28 with no blackout dates. The days do not have to be consecutive, according to Disney's website.
The price is the good news; even on the cheapest days, a normal three-day ticket purchase would set you back about $311. The bad news: The deals end the day before "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" opens at Hollywood Studios on Aug. 29.
Florida residents can purchase
the "Get Your Ears On" ticket package through Aug. 25.
