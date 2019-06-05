The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The Gist

Disney World offers new summer ticket deal for Florida residents

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents deeply discounted tickets they can use this summer up until Aug. 28.

The "Get Your Ears On" ticket package allows Florida residents to purchase a four-day ticket for $219 plus tax or a three-day ticket for $199 plus tax. Guests can visit one of Disney's four main theme parks per day until Aug. 28 with no blackout dates. The days do not have to be consecutive, according to Disney's website.

The price is the good news; even on the cheapest days, a normal three-day ticket purchase would set you back about $311. The bad news: The deals end the day before "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" opens at Hollywood Studios on Aug. 29.

Florida residents can purchase the "Get Your Ears On" ticket package through Aug. 25.



Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney responds to rumors that two Epcot pavilions are getting demolished Read More

  2. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  3. One Disney World restaurant might be getting an 'incredible' update Read More

  4. City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property Read More

  5. A person was fatally struck by a SunRail train in Orlando this morning Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation