Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Broken Strings Brewery releases a collaboration with rock band SoulSwitch

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 10:22 AM

Broken Strings Brewery – now the sole tenant in the space previously shared with Black Cauldron Brewing – is releasing a beer brewed with the input of local hard rock band SoulSwitch this week. Transmissions Red, a Vienna-style lager, gets the full release-party treatment, including limited edition swag and a live acoustic set by SoulSwitch.

6 p.m. Saturday, June 8; Broken Strings Brewery, 1012 W. Church St.; $15;
brokenstringsbrewing.com.

