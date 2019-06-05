Broken Strings Brewery releases a collaboration with rock band SoulSwitch

Broken Strings Brewery – now the sole tenant in the space previously shared with Black Cauldron Brewing – is releasing a beer brewed with the input of local hard rock band SoulSwitch this week. Transmissions Red, a Vienna-style lager, gets the full release-party treatment, including limited edition swag and a live acoustic set by SoulSwitch.6 p.m. Saturday, June 8; Broken Strings Brewery, 1012 W. Church St.; $15;