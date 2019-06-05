Bring your pooch to your favorite bars for Mills 50's Dog Day Afternoon Pup Crawl

click to enlarge
Dog lovers beware! The puppies are back in town and taking over Mills 50. Grab your man’s best friend and bring them down to Ten10 Brewing, one of Orlando’s most popular brewers in the Florida craft beer market. The first 100 puppies accompanied by an adult will receive a complimentary bandana, and all dogs will get free treats. Wristbands for owners can be purchased for $5 and include drink specials at more than 10 businesses including Conrad’s Shanty, Grape & the Grain, Gotkarma and more. Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando receives 50 percent of the wristband sales as a donation, so grab your leash and head over for some tail-wagging fun.
1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 9 | Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive | 407-930-8993 | ten10brewingcompany.com
| $5
@ Ten10 Brewing
1010 Virginia Drive
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Sun., June 9, 1-4 p.m.
Price:
$5
