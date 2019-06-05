Beth Marshall's Play in a Day features all women writers, directors and stage managers this year

click to enlarge
Beth Marshall
Local theater impresario Beth Marshall’s annual Play in a Day event gets teams of local writers, actors, directors and stage managers together to conceive, rehearse and perform an entire one-act play in the space of 24 hours. This year’s Play in a Day features all women writers, directors and stage managers broken into nine teams. The culminating event is hosted by Rob Ward’s Fringe-favorite character, Pepe. Proceeds from the event, including a silent auction before the show, benefit the Beth Marshall Presents Scholarship Fund and Top Teens, programs that help develop young artists in Florida. Beth Marshall Presents is known for brave, moving and provocative theater, so steer clear if you are easily offended.
7 p.m. Saturday, June 8 | Lake Howell High School, 4200 Dike Road, Winter Park | bethmarshallpresents.com
| $10-$25
