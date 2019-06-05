The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The Gist

Beth Marshall's Play in a Day features all women writers, directors and stage managers this year

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge Beth Marshall - IMAGE VIA BETH MARSHALL PRESENTS/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Beth Marshall Presents/Facebook
  • Beth Marshall
Local theater impresario Beth Marshall’s annual Play in a Day event gets teams of local writers, actors, directors and stage managers together to conceive, rehearse and perform an entire one-act play in the space of 24 hours. This year’s Play in a Day features all women writers, directors and stage managers broken into nine teams. The culminating event is hosted by Rob Ward’s Fringe-favorite character, Pepe. Proceeds from the event, including a silent auction before the show, benefit the Beth Marshall Presents Scholarship Fund and Top Teens, programs that help develop young artists in Florida. Beth Marshall Presents is known for brave, moving and provocative theater, so steer clear if you are easily offended.

7 p.m. Saturday, June 8 | Lake Howell High School, 4200 Dike Road, Winter Park | bethmarshallpresents.com | $10-$25

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Play in a Day
@ Lake Howell High School
4200 Dike Road
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
When: Sat., June 8, 6:30 p.m.
Price: $20-$25
Theater
Map
Location Details Lake Howell High School
4200 Dike Road
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
(320) 500-0
College
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Play in a Day @ Lake Howell High School

    • Sat., June 8, 6:30 p.m. $20-$25

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney responds to rumors that two Epcot pavilions are getting demolished Read More

  2. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  3. One Disney World restaurant might be getting an 'incredible' update Read More

  4. City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property Read More

  5. A person was fatally struck by a SunRail train in Orlando this morning Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation