Annual commUNITY Rainbow Run raises funds for the onePULSE Foundation this weekend

click to enlarge
Maybe you’ll be finally be motivated to work out when it’s for a good cause. All net proceeds from the 4.9K commUNITY Rainbow Run go to the onePULSE foundation, which aims to support the survivors and families of victims of the 2016 Pulse Massacre as well as memorialize the 49 people who lost their lives. The run is bookended by a festival that features live entertainment and games. The course passes by the Orlando Health Trauma Center, where many were taken after the shooting, and the Pulse site itself. The run isn’t timed, and there are awards for the best-dressed group, best-dressed individual, farthest traveled and largest group that signs up together.
7 a.m. Saturday, June 8 | Wadeview Park, 2177 S. Summerlin Ave. | communityrainbowrun.com
| free-$100
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Wadeview Park
2000 S. Mills Ave.
Winter Park Area
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., June 8, 7 a.m.
Price:
free-$100
Sports