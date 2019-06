A round-up of Orlando summer theater

click to enlarge Photo via Mad Cow Theatre

Wondering what to see now that Fringe is over and most theaters' 2019-2020 seasons haven't kicked off yet? We've rounded up the shows coming to local theaters this summer.The Tony-award winning musicalopens June 7 and runs through June 30 at Mad Cow Theatre . In this love story between an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant, the actors serve as the orchestra. Other shows at Mad Cow this summer include the romantic comedy(June 20-July 14), George Bernard Shaw's classic play(Aug. 9-Sept. 1) and(Aug. 23-Sept. 15), a new play about a Mexican-American screenwriter who gets plot ideas from the office custodian.The Broadway touring production ofis at the Dr. Phillips Center June 11-16. The musical tells the true story of how a small town in Newfoundland worked together to help 7,000 passengers who were diverted there on 9/11. Two local productions will also play at the Dr. Phillips Center this summer. Celebration Theatre Company will presentJuly 3-6 and Unity Players, Inc. will present an original musical about women who served as secret agents in occupied France in World War II titled The Garden Theatre wraps up their season with(July 5-July 28), a musical version of the 1983 film about a steelworker by day and dancer by night who dreams of attending a prestigious dance school. Their 2019-2020 season begins this August with(Aug. 23-Sept. 15), Ahrens and Flaherty's musical set in New York at the turn of the century.While Orlando Shakes ' 31st mainstage season may be over, their children's series continues through the summer with a comedic rendition of(June 13-July 28).Check out plays developed in Orlando at Theatre UCF and Winter Park Playhouse.(June 13-23 and Aug. 29-Sept. 1) at Theatre UCF tells the story of a religious woman who struggles with her faith after receiving negative comments online.(Aug. 2-25) at Winter Park Playhouse is a musical comedy about a woman who attempts to find and marry a divorced man.The Orlando Repertory Theatre 's Youth Academy will present a musical version of the comic stripJuly 12 through July 28. Theater on the Edge 's production ofwas recently extended through June 15.