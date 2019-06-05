17 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Wednesday, June 5:
The Daniel Heitz Band
Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
Micah Schnabel
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Hump Day House Music: DJ Hardway
8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday, June 6:
Leisure Chief
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
David Schweizer
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Band
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, June 7:
Birthday Dance Party: Frankie Messina
7 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Purple Reign: A Lil' Prince Party
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.
Witchbender
10 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Saturday, June 8:
Anna Lunoe
9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave; free-$10.
Eugene Snowden 9 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St; free.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo
2 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd; free; 407-835-7323.
Voodoo: Mr. Mogembo, Old.God, Kurt Rambus
8 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave; free; 407-237-9180.
Sunday, June 9:
Ancient Sun
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Melrose in the Mix: Terri Binion
3:30 pm; The Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center, 101 E. Central Blvd.
The Supervillains, Oklahoma Stackhouse
7 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive.
Monday, June 10:
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, July 11:
Micah Schnabel, Vanessa Jean Speckman
8 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
