Wednesday, June 5, 2019

17 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 6:03 AM

Micah Schnabel - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • Micah Schnabel
Wednesday, June 5:
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Hump Day House Music: DJ Hardway 8 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.

Thursday, June 6:
Leisure Chief 10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
David Schweizer 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Band 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, June 7:
Birthday Dance Party: Frankie Messina 7 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Purple Reign: A Lil' Prince Party 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.
Witchbender 10 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.

Saturday, June 8:
Anna Lunoe 9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave; free-$10.
Eugene Snowden 9 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St; free.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo 2 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd; free; 407-835-7323.
Voodoo: Mr. Mogembo, Old.God, Kurt Rambus 8 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave; free; 407-237-9180.

Sunday, June 9:
Ancient Sun 10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Melrose in the Mix: Terri Binion 3:30 pm; The Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center, 101 E. Central Blvd.
The Supervillains, Oklahoma Stackhouse 7 pm; The Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive.



Monday, June 10:
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man 10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, July 11:
Micah Schnabel, Vanessa Jean Speckman 8 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

