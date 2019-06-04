Tuesday, June 4, 2019
The Enzian to screen the Cure's new anniversary concert film for one night only
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 12:42 PM
Last summer, gothic rock godfathers (but don't you dare
call them that) the Cure
celebrated the band's passage into middle age with an outdoor show at London's Hyde Park.
The Cure went all out, playing an unbelievable mix of their hits and deep album
cuts, that covered every single era and mood of their long – and dark – career. The event was filmed by longtime Cure collaborator and director, Tim Pope,
and the visually stunning results will be on display at the Enzian in July, but for only one night (like this).
The Cure - Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London
screens at the Enzian Theater on Thursday, July 11 at 9:15 p.m. And that's it! Tickets can be purchased here.
