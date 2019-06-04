The Heard

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

The Enzian to screen the Cure's new anniversary concert film for one night only

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge 61963304_10157025527751830_1550069893448073216_o.jpg

Last summer, gothic rock godfathers (but don't you dare call them that) the Cure celebrated the band's passage into middle age with an outdoor show at London's Hyde Park. The Cure went all out, playing an unbelievable mix of their hits and deep album cuts, that covered every single era and mood of their long – and dark – career. The event was filmed by longtime Cure collaborator and director, Tim Pope, and the visually stunning results will be on display at the Enzian in July, but for only one night (like this).

The Cure - Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London screens at the Enzian Theater on Thursday, July 11 at 9:15 p.m. And that's it! Tickets can be purchased here.


