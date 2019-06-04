The Heard

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Shock-rock icon Alice Cooper is headed back to Orlando this fall

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 1:48 PM

click image PHOTO VIA TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ticketmaster/Facebook
Alice Cooper — a links-loving man who’s seen actual children thrown into sewers (seriously, read Creative Loafing's interview) — is headed back to Orlando. Today, the 71-year-old shock-rocker announced a November  show at the Hard Rock Live.

The gig is Cooper’s much-anticipated return to the City Beautiful since a March show last year at Hard Rock Live, and other Florida dates on the tour include Fort Myers (November 3 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall), Melbourne (November 5 at the Maxwell C. King Center) and Tampa Bay (November 7 at Ruth Eckerd Hall).

There’s a literally insane “Front Row Insanity Package” for this Nov. 6 show at Hard Rock Live that’ll run fans $743.75, but the rest of the tickets (which start at $51.25) go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. EDT. More ticketing information can be found here.


