Shock-rock icon Alice Cooper is headed back to Orlando this fall

Alice Cooper — a links-loving man who’s seen actual children thrown into sewers (seriously, read Creative Loafing's interview) — is headed back to Orlando. Today, the 71-year-old shock-rocker announced a November show at the Hard Rock Live.
The gig is Cooper’s much-anticipated return to the City Beautiful since a March show last year at Hard Rock Live, and other Florida dates on the tour include Fort Myers (November 3 at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall), Melbourne (November 5 at the Maxwell C. King Center) and Tampa Bay (November 7 at Ruth Eckerd Hall).