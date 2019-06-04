Here’s everything we ate and drank at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

click to enlarge

Disney debuted the West Coast incarnation of their heavily hyped Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion last weekend. But to whet your appetite while we wait for the Orlando version to open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on August 29, here’s our Bothan spy’s report on the exclusive food and beverages only available at Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu.Ronto Wrap (Ronto Roasters)Sausage and pork slices with slaw in a pita. Tasty and filling, one of the best values.Tatooine Sunset (Ronto Roasters)Lemonade and unsweet iced tea with fruit juice. The most expensive Arnold Palmer you’ll ever drink, but at least it isn’t as sugary as the other non-alcoholic drinks.Cliff Dweller, The Outer Rim, Jet Juice (Oga’s Cantina)Cliff Dweller is an overpriced virgin fruit punch; the only reason to order it is for the adorable souvenir Porg tiki mug. Outer Rim is a margarita with black salt, and Jet Juice (my favorite) is a spicy bourbon shot.Batuu Bits (Oga’s Cantina)Japanese rice crackers with nori and wasabi. The perfect spicy-salty bar snack.Braised Shaak Roast (Docking Bay 7)Tender pot roast with mushroom sauce, cavatelli and kale. A really impressive dish, more like what you’d expect to get in a table-service restaurant than a theme park.Yobshrimp Noodle Salad (Docking Bay 7)Chilled shrimp salad with gluten-free noodles and Asian-style dressing. Light and refreshing, and a great choice if it’s hot out.Mustafar Lava Roll, Rising Moons Overnight Oats (Oga’s Cantina)Flaky pastry roll with syrup and crushed cookies, like candy for breakfast.Grains, yogurt, and tropical fruit with boba — surprisingly delicious.Bloody Rancor, Spiran Caf (Oga’s Cantina)Bloody Rancor is a slightly spicy bloody mary with a meringue cookie; Spiran Caf is coffee spiked with rum. If you’re getting up before dawn to fight through theme park crowds, you might as well enjoy a liquid breakfast!Smoked Kaadu Ribs (Docking Bay 7)Sweet & spicy ribs, slaw, and blueberry cornbread. It's the most popular entree in the land, with good reason. Note: Please don’t steal the sporks.Outpost Popcorn Mix, Coke (Kat Saka’s Kettle)Colorful sweet & spicy kettle corn looks more exciting than it tastes. Coke comes in cool thermal detonator-shaped bottles, but sadly still has corn syrup; recoup your park ticket by reselling the bottle on eBay.Green Milk (Milk Stand)Saving the least for last, this rice & coconut milk slushie has floral and citrus notes, which means it’s like drinking frozen potpourri. Even better, it coats the inside of your mouth and lingers long after you swallow. Take a sip, take a selfie, and take it to the trash.