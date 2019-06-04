Bloggytown

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Bloggytown

Former Broward County Sheriff's deputy Scot Peterson arrested on charges stemming from Parkland shooting

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 4:59 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA FACEBOOK.COM/EMMA4CHANGE
  • Screen grab via Facebook.com/Emma4Change
Scot Peterson, a former Broward County Sheriff's deputy, was arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from the law enforcement response to the Feb.14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Peterson, who was assigned to the Parkland high school as a "school resource officer" that Valentine's Day, is facing charges of neglect of a child, culpable negligence and perjury.

"The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others," said Rick Swearingen, commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, in a media statement. "There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives."

The investigation found that Peterson did not investigate the source of the gunshots, but instead ran away from the shooting while victims were under attack and then directed other law enforcement officers to remain 500 feet away from the building.



This is breaking story. We'll update it as soon as we know more.

