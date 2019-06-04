Florida woman who 'milkshaked' Rep. Matt Gaetz has a fundraiser to cover her legal costs

click to enlarge
-
Screen grab via Facebook.com/RepresentativeMattGaetz
Amanda Kondrat’yev, a Florida woman who was arrested last weekend after allegedly throwing a beverage
at Congressman Matt Gaetz, is now hoping to cover her legal costs through a Facebook fundraiser.
So far, the fundraiser
has raised nearly $2,000.
"Not sure how much court stuff costs but I was charged with Battery today for allegedly milkshaking Congressman Matt Gaetz,” wrote Kondrat'yev. “Funds will be used for court and related expenses unless donors specify otherwise. If I have extra from legal funds I will help fund local jail support for protesters. Local organizers really scrambled today. Love you all.”
Comments on the fundraiser page range from complete praise to personal attacks and insults. “All the people bitching about what this woman did are probably the same people who cheered Trump when he said he'd cover the legal fees for anyone that roughed up his protesters. Hypocrites, the lot of them!” said one commenter.
“Hell yeah comrade,” reads another post.
On Saturday, June 1, a video of the incident shows the Republican and vocal Trump supporter walking through a crowd of protesters, while leaving his “Won’t Back Down” town hall meeting at the Brew Ha-Ha restaurant in Pensacola.
A drink can then be seen flying through the air and striking the congressman. Though the drink was not a dairy-based dessert, the act of throwing a beverage at far-right politicians is known as “milkshaking.”
According to the Pensacola News Journal
, Kondrat'yev ran for Gaetz's seat in 2016 as a Democrat, but later withdrew before the filing deadline. The 35-year-old was charged with battery and later released on bail.
While Gaetz has a long list of reasons to be “milkshaked,” no one deserves to have a beverage thrown at them. Remember, no matter how funny it may seem, “milkshaking” is not funny
.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.