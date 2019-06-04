Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida woman who 'milkshaked' Rep. Matt Gaetz has a fundraiser to cover her legal costs

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA FACEBOOK.COM/REPRESENTATIVEMATTGAETZ
  • Screen grab via Facebook.com/RepresentativeMattGaetz
Amanda Kondrat’yev, a Florida woman who was arrested last weekend after allegedly throwing a beverage at Congressman Matt Gaetz, is now hoping to cover her legal costs through a Facebook fundraiser.

So far, the fundraiser has raised nearly $2,000.

"Not sure how much court stuff costs but I was charged with Battery today for allegedly milkshaking Congressman Matt Gaetz,” wrote Kondrat'yev. “Funds will be used for court and related expenses unless donors specify otherwise. If I have extra from legal funds I will help fund local jail support for protesters. Local organizers really scrambled today. Love you all.”

Comments on the fundraiser page range from complete praise to personal attacks and insults. “All the people bitching about what this woman did are probably the same people who cheered Trump when he said he'd cover the legal fees for anyone that roughed up his protesters. Hypocrites, the lot of them!” said one commenter.



“Hell yeah comrade,” reads another post.

On Saturday, June 1, a video of the incident shows the Republican and vocal Trump supporter walking through a crowd of protesters, while leaving his “Won’t Back Down” town hall meeting at the Brew Ha-Ha restaurant in Pensacola.

A drink can then be seen flying through the air and striking the congressman. Though the drink was not a dairy-based dessert, the act of throwing a beverage at far-right politicians is known as “milkshaking.”

According to the Pensacola News Journal, Kondrat'yev ran for Gaetz's seat in 2016 as a Democrat, but later withdrew before the filing deadline. The 35-year-old was charged with battery and later released on bail.

While Gaetz has a long list of reasons to be “milkshaked,” no one deserves to have a beverage thrown at them. Remember, no matter how funny it may seem, “milkshaking” is not funny.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The rumored costly reason why Universal's new Hagrid coaster hasn't seen the typical soft openings Read More

  2. Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay closed early Sunday after guests complained of possible electric shocks Read More

  3. City of Orlando officially bans single-use plastics and polystyrene on city property Read More

  4. Disney World's new Toy Story character Bo Peep is straight-up nightmare fuel Read More

  5. Laughing at video of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz getting milkshaked is extremely irresponsible Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation